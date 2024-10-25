Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $22,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cintas by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2,063.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 281.9% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 111.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

CTAS opened at $209.13 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $123.65 and a twelve month high of $215.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

