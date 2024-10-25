Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.06 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,899 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $16,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,850,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,184,000 after buying an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 14.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after buying an additional 235,582 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,132,000 after buying an additional 67,757 shares during the period.

Q2 Stock Up 0.7 %

Q2 stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Q2

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.