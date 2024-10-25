Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 141,165 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 141,165 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.