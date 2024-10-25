Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 219,555 Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,715,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,555 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth $68,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $3.21 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $770.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas R. Rich acquired 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,147.52. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,384,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

