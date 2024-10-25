Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 258,090 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 964,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 137.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $396,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,487,738.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,562,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,991. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

