Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 64,741 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,741 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $200.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at $296,814,424.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.