Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 88,822 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,097,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,822 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $19,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,622.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 99,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 478,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDF opened at $8.91 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.1155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

