Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in First American Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:FAF opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.35%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

