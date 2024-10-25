Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) vs. Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Financial Comparison

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) and Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Powerfleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerfleet has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 N/A N/A N/A Powerfleet N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and Powerfleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alpine 4 and Powerfleet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $104.20 million 0.00 -$12.88 million ($2.14) -0.01 Powerfleet $133.74 million 4.14 -$5.68 million ($0.31) -16.65

Powerfleet has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4. Powerfleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine 4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpine 4 and Powerfleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A Powerfleet 0 0 1 0 3.00

Powerfleet has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. Given Powerfleet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than Alpine 4.

Summary

Powerfleet beats Alpine 4 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine 4



Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. It also designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. In addition, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; electronic contract manufacturing services; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufactures and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Powerfleet



PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

