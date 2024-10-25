American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $98.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.43.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in American Electric Power by 17.1% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

