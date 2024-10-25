American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Cut by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Express alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 205 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $269.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.92. American Express has a twelve month low of $141.02 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.