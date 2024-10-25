American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 18,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 191.4% during the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 274.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 281,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 206,316 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $83.05 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $667.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

