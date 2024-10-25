Analysts Offer Predictions for CNI FY2024 Earnings

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $110.83 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,976 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,336,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,689 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $134,096,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,361,000 after buying an additional 674,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.