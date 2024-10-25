Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:WFG FY2026 Earnings

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.48 for the year. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.2 %
TSE:WFG opened at C$132.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$115.40. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$88.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.27.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.76 by C($0.12). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 75.88%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
