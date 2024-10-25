Analysts Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $138.06

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $146.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.75. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

