Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) PT at $20.23

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp cut Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.7 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

