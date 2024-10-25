Analysts Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target at $14.50

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. Ooma has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $323.48 million, a P/E ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

