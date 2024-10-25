Analysts Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target at $14.50

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OOMA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma
Ooma Stock Performance
NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. Ooma has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $323.48 million, a P/E ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ooma
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ooma
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.