Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price at GBX 6,338.33

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,338.33 ($82.29).

Several research firms have commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.39) to GBX 6,430 ($83.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($80.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.01) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($80.50) to GBX 6,000 ($77.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Insider Activity

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Simon Henry acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,956 ($64.35) per share, with a total value of £9,912 ($12,869.38). Insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,934.50 ($64.07) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,509 ($58.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,910 ($76.73). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,909.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,156.95. The firm has a market cap of £61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,706.35%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

