Analysts Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT at $18.33

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

