Analysts Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $130.41

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.41.

Get XPO alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on XPO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

XPO Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. XPO has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.35.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.