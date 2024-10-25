Analyzing Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) and Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) and Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Destination XL Group and Fast Retailing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fast Retailing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.11%. Given Destination XL Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Fast Retailing.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $496.64 million 0.32 $27.85 million $0.38 7.08 Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A $99.47 0.33

This table compares Destination XL Group and Fast Retailing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Destination XL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Retailing. Fast Retailing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destination XL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fast Retailing shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and Fast Retailing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group 3.11% 11.10% 4.54% Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Destination XL Group beats Fast Retailing on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens under various private labels. The company offers its products under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL outlets. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About Fast Retailing

(Get Free Report)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items. The company operates stores and franchises under the UNIQLO, GU, PLST, Theory, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, J Brand, and PRINCESSE TAM.TAM brand names. It also sells its products through online; and provides real estate leasing services. The company was formerly known as Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. in September 1991. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Yamaguchi, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.