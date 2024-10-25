Analyzing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Star Equity and Mettler-Toledo International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Mettler-Toledo International 2 5 1 0 1.88

Risk and Volatility

Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus target price of $1,363.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Mettler-Toledo International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mettler-Toledo International is more favorable than Star Equity.

Star Equity has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Mettler-Toledo International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $47.15 million 0.25 $25.13 million $6.50 0.58 Mettler-Toledo International $3.75 billion 7.37 $788.78 million $35.66 36.27

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mettler-Toledo International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -14.65% -5.74% -3.34% Mettler-Toledo International 20.95% -575.61% 24.78%

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Star Equity on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company’s retail weighing solutions consist of weighing and software solutions, AI-driven image recognition solution, and automated packaging and labelling solutions for the meat backroom. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

