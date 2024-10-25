Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,715 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,715 ($35.25).
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.27) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.65) to GBX 2,700 ($35.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.51) to GBX 2,590 ($33.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
In other news, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 1,200 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,131 ($27.67) per share, with a total value of £25,572 ($33,201.77). Insiders have bought 1,214 shares of company stock worth $2,587,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
