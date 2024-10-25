Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 334,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 41.5% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 424,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,393,000 after buying an additional 124,488 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $230.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.48.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.86, for a total transaction of $13,550,347.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,148,695.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.