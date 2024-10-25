Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Counterweight Ventures LLC

Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Executive Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,416,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $242,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Apple by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 128,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,037,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $212.92 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.27.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $230.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.49. The company has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

