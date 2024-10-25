AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $185.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $57.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,728,387.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 8.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.