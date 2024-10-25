Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 20.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,405,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $15,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,226,030. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total value of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,570 shares of company stock worth $21,474,782. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $395.57 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.52 and a 200-day moving average of $333.77. The company has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

