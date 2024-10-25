Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 157.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,402 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $41,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

PPG stock opened at $127.23 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.11%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

