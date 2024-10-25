Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $217.79 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $217,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 479,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 235,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,186 shares of company stock worth $65,479,358. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

