Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $45.46 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 124.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $45,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

