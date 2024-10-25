Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $61.92 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205,229 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $61,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,171 shares of company stock worth $50,208,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.