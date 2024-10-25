Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $66.35 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,114 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of DexCom worth $66,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 492.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.