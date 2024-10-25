Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $69.45 Million Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,281 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $69,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $15.96 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ADMA Biologics

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $408,135.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,587.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock worth $8,224,121 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.