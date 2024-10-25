Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 489,074 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 238.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,074 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Dollar Tree worth $48,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,804,000 after purchasing an additional 348,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 138,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,003,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 124,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,851,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.