Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,967 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of ONEOK worth $53,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.43.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

