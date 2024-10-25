Atb Cap Markets Boosts Earnings Estimates for High Tide

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. High Tide had a positive return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of High Tide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of High Tide by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in High Tide by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,741 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

