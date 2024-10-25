Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

AAME stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.44. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

