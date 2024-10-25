Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 77.20 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 77.34 ($1.00). 230,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 354,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.60 ($1.01).

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £116.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.33.

Atrato Onsite Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -174.22%.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.