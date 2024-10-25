AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Decreased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AutoZone by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,202.71.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,156.46 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,134.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3,009.12.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $46.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

