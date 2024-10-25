Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.87. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.