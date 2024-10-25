B. Riley Has Positive Outlook of Ducommun FY2024 Earnings

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Ducommun’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

DCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ducommun from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Ducommun Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.06. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.86 million, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. RDST Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 16.8% during the second quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 70.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 111.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,599.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $329,295 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.