Baker Hughes Q1 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 53.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 136,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 47,719 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

