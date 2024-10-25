Barclays Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $114.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.57% from the company’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

ENPH stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.01. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $424,130,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,927,000 after acquiring an additional 90,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 826,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,434,000 after acquiring an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

