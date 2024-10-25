Barrington Research Increases Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $100.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

LRN stock opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. Stride has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stride in the second quarter worth about $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stride by 641.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after acquiring an additional 439,911 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

