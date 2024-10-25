Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $254.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,753.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,210.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $244,753.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 11.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

