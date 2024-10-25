Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTE. TD Securities dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.11.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.3703367 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.04%.

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,160.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

