BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5,036.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,042 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,677,000 after buying an additional 1,061,488 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,450,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,553,000 after purchasing an additional 905,857 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 18.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,582,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,919,000 after purchasing an additional 402,869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 186.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 320,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 208,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.58. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 204.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

