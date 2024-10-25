Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) & American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Financial Comparison

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) and American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beachbody and American Sierra Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $477.49 million 0.09 -$152.64 million ($21.91) -0.29 American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

American Sierra Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beachbody and American Sierra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 2 4 0 2.67 American Sierra Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody currently has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 94.05%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than American Sierra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and American Sierra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -25.72% -92.82% -29.79% American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Beachbody has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Sierra Gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beachbody beats American Sierra Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

