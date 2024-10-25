Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.95. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 34,278 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $415.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.40. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

