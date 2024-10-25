BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 24,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 103,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The firm has a market cap of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIT Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of BIT Mining at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

